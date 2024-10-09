FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) PT Raised to $46.00 at Barclays

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Argus raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.09.

NYSE:FE opened at $42.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day moving average of $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $34.18 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 41.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 187,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 54,990 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,335,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,572,000 after acquiring an additional 67,469 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $9,867,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,317,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,422,000 after acquiring an additional 42,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 214.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 50,176 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

