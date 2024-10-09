FY2024 Earnings Forecast for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Issued By DA Davidson

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $8.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.28. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $8.17 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $8.33 EPS.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

EWBC has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EWBC

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $83.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $89.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.96 and its 200-day moving average is $77.37.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $166,411.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,111.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $472,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,343.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $166,411.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,111.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,160. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.