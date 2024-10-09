Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Global Net Lease has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.0% annually over the last three years. Global Net Lease has a payout ratio of 103.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Net Lease to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.3%.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of GNL opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84. Global Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.52). Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $203.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNL. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,729,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,524,213.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Stories

