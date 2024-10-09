Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Golden Minerals from $3.10 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Golden Minerals Trading Down 5.6 %

AUMN stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42. The company has a market cap of $3.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.28. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.44.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 517.60% and a negative net margin of 77.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Golden Minerals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

