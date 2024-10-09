HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $64.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RYTM

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.03. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $55.64.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.16. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.88% and a negative return on equity of 221.65%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $554,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $554,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer L. Good sold 31,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $1,663,752.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $157,200. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,033 shares of company stock worth $6,214,392. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 967,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,715,000 after buying an additional 236,600 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,446,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,517,000 after buying an additional 178,000 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 104,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 35,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,371,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,366,000 after buying an additional 181,125 shares in the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.