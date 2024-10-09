HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 455.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Entera Bio Trading Up 0.6 %

Entera Bio stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.57. Entera Bio has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $3.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Entera Bio will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Entera Bio Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Entera Bio stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entera Bio Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ENTX Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 14.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures.

