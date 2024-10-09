Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $56.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.44. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $188.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

In other news, EVP Lo B. Nestman sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $220,064.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 37,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,232,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,591,000 after purchasing an additional 88,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

