Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading Down 4% After Insider Selling

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $10.69 and last traded at $10.72. 366,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,819,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

Specifically, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 298,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $3,557,154.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,171,860 shares in the company, valued at $85,488,571.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLX. Raymond James initiated coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 2.41.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.19 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLX. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

