HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 4.9 %

NYSE DINO opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.16. HF Sinclair has a one year low of $43.88 and a one year high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

