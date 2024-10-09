Hock E. Tan Sells 20,000 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.32, for a total value of $3,446,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,910 shares in the company, valued at $198,497,131.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Broadcom Stock Up 3.2 %

AVGO stock opened at $180.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.83 and a 12 month high of $185.16. The company has a market cap of $841.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $162.50 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,181,244,000 after buying an additional 1,303,462 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 43.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,488,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,957 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,963,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,362,816,000 after purchasing an additional 83,846 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,992,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,966,730,000 after purchasing an additional 983,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 826.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,963,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $511,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,845 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

