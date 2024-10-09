ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ICFI shares. Truist Financial lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, William Blair raised ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $168.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. ICF International has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $170.47.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $512.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.70 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 4.98%. ICF International’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.38%.

In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total transaction of $234,003.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,189.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total transaction of $234,003.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,189.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $381,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,124,857.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,285 shares of company stock worth $840,973 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in ICF International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ICF International in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ICF International in the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in ICF International by 8.7% in the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ICF International in the third quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

