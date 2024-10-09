Insider Buying: Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC) Insider Purchases 39,433 Shares of Stock

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC – Get Free Report) insider Heath Sharp acquired 39,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.83 ($3.94) per share, with a total value of A$229,894.39 ($155,334.05).

Reliance Worldwide Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

About Reliance Worldwide

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers plumbing solutions comprising brass and plastic push-to-connect plumbing fittings, other fittings, pipes, valves, and integrated installation solutions; appliance installations solutions, such as fluid tech and appliance installation and repair services; and other products.

