Insider Buying: Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC) Insider Purchases 39,433 Shares of Stock

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC – Get Free Report) insider Heath Sharp acquired 39,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.83 ($3.94) per share, with a total value of A$229,894.39 ($155,334.05).
Reliance Worldwide Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
About Reliance Worldwide
