Insider Buying: RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Insider Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Free Report) insider Karl Sevelda bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,390 ($44.37) per share, for a total transaction of £33,900 ($44,365.92).
Karl Sevelda also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 16th, Karl Sevelda sold 1,000 shares of RHI Magnesita stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,562 ($46.62), for a total value of £35,620 ($46,616.93).
RHI Magnesita Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.00. The company has a market cap of £1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,037.50, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,376.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,452.02. RHI Magnesita has a 1-year low of GBX 2,456 ($32.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,827.49 ($50.09).
RHI Magnesita Cuts Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,300 ($56.28) to GBX 4,150 ($54.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th.
About RHI Magnesita
RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems; induction and electric arc furnaces, AOD converters, dome and delta, ladles, isostatically pressed and tundish products, and slide gates.
