Insider Selling: Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CMO Sells $58,227.69 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) CMO Andrew Warden sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $58,227.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 257,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,971.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Semrush Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.33 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $16.42.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $90.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.70 million. Semrush had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 4.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Semrush from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Semrush from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Semrush has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semrush

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Semrush during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Semrush in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Semrush in the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Semrush by 28.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Semrush during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

