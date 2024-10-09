Joseph L. Brennan Sells 4,012 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Stock

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 4,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $200,640.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,885.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fluor Trading Down 0.4 %

Fluor stock opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $32.31 and a 12 month high of $51.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.52.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. Fluor had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLR. KeyCorp upgraded Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Fluor from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fluor from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FLR

Institutional Trading of Fluor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 6,642.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

(Get Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.