Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA) to Issue Dividend of €0.38

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of €0.38 ($0.42) per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Kerry Group Stock Up 1.8 %

KYGA stock opened at GBX 92.40 ($1.21) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 89.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 82.57. Kerry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 71.05 ($0.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 96.60 ($1.26). The firm has a market cap of £157.43 million, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

