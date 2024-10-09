Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA) to Issue Dividend of €0.38

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of €0.38 ($0.42) per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Kerry Group Stock Up 1.8 %
KYGA stock opened at GBX 92.40 ($1.21) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 89.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 82.57. Kerry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 71.05 ($0.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 96.60 ($1.26). The firm has a market cap of £157.43 million, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57.
