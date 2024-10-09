Kingfisher plc (KGFHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share on Wednesday, November 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

OTCMKTS:KGFHY opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.89.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Kingfisher to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group upgraded Kingfisher from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Kingfisher to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

