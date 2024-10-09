Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives $63.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.08.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,771.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at $730,732.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 34,120 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 322.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $51.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average of $60.41. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $85.69.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

