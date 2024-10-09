Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This is a boost from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.59.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

