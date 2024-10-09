Leerink Partnrs Comments on Laboratory Co. of America Holdings’ FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $14.56 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.59. The consensus estimate for Laboratory Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $14.61 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $17.09 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $19.97 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $22.16 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $212.66 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $191.97 and a fifty-two week high of $238.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,770,506.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,921 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,501.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $3,359,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,008,423.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,770,506.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,501.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,679 shares of company stock worth $6,716,306. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 313.2% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

