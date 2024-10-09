Luk Fook Holdings (International) (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Luk Fook Holdings (International) (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of LKFLF stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. Luk Fook Holdings has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $2.89.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. It offers ring and pair rings, necklaces, pendants, earrings, bangles and bracelets, charms, figurines, accessories, and other products of various materials comprising diamond, gold, platinum, jadeite, gemstone, pearl, and silver materials.

