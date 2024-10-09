Luk Fook Holdings (International) (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Luk Fook Holdings (International) (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Shares of LKFLF stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. Luk Fook Holdings has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $2.89.
