Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $665.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Guggenheim from $600.00 to $665.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.08.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $592.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.17. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $279.40 and a 12-month high of $602.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 21.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.49, for a total transaction of $75,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,254,449.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.49, for a total transaction of $75,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,254,449.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.81, for a total value of $218,693.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,160.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,332 shares of company stock valued at $139,981,833 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 28,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 41,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 16,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 240,263 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $137,536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

