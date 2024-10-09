Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Midland States Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.85. The consensus estimate for Midland States Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $120.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.90 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Midland States Bancorp from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

MSBI opened at $21.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $466.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Midland States Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.96 and a 52-week high of $28.47.

Institutional Trading of Midland States Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 132,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 9.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 60.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.18%.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

