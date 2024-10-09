MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives $20.85 Average Target Price from Analysts

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.85.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MP shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on MP Materials from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MP Materials from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MP Materials from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MP

MP Materials Price Performance

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.37 and a beta of 2.23. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.70.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.03 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MP Materials will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $325,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,402,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,208,249. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,861,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,216,000 after buying an additional 225,554 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in MP Materials by 2.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,819,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,895,000 after acquiring an additional 76,288 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MP Materials by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,355,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,993,000 after acquiring an additional 71,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,733,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,068,000 after acquiring an additional 26,119 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 2,536.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,661,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,861 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MP Materials

(Get Free Report

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.