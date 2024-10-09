Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.22.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.75 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$495.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$490.50 million. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 6.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 1.321161 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.69%.
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.
