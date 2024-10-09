Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NAVB stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $100,084.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.46.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
