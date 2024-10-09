Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NVGS. DNB Markets initiated coverage on Navigator in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Clarkson Capital raised Navigator from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Navigator in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Navigator in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navigator currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

NVGS stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.49. Navigator has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.23.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Navigator had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $129.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.92 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Navigator will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVGS. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 89.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 246,505 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 6.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 539,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Navigator by 108.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 36,571 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Navigator by 145.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,641,000 after buying an additional 644,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Navigator by 266.1% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 42,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 31,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

