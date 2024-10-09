Neogen (NEOG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 10th. Analysts expect Neogen to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Neogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Neogen had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Neogen to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen Trading Down 1.3 %

Neogen stock opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. Neogen has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $20.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,469.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEOG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Neogen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Neogen from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

View Our Latest Report on NEOG

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James P. Tobin purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,389.12. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

(Get Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.