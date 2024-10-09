Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

Stock analysts at TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of Nintendo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd.

Nintendo Stock Performance

Shares of NTDOY opened at $13.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27. The firm has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.43. Nintendo has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $15.01.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Nintendo had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nintendo will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nintendo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 0.6% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 133,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nintendo by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 56,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of Nintendo by 2.7% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 38,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Nintendo by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 10.7% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

