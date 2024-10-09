NV5 Global Stock Scheduled to Split on Friday, October 11th (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) are scheduled to split on Friday, October 11th. The 4-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 10th.

NV5 Global Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $92.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NV5 Global has a 52 week low of $87.05 and a 52 week high of $115.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.89 and its 200 day moving average is $94.24. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.58 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVEE

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tardan Francois sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $159,987.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,048. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at $19,602,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in NV5 Global by 16.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 456,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,461,000 after purchasing an additional 65,186 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in NV5 Global by 1,671.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 56,753 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NV5 Global by 38.4% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 172,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,950,000 after purchasing an additional 47,945 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NV5 Global by 7.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 582,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,195,000 after purchasing an additional 39,350 shares during the period. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.