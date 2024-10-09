NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $285.00 price target on the semiconductor provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $275.00. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NXPI. Truist Financial lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.47.

NXPI opened at $234.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.81 and a 200-day moving average of $253.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $167.21 and a 1-year high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,201,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,898 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,428,779 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $653,567,000 after purchasing an additional 118,366 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after buying an additional 2,097,727 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,271,866 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $611,336,000 after buying an additional 35,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,818,393 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,312,000 after buying an additional 173,697 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

