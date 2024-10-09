Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

ON stock opened at $70.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.01. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $95.59. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.61.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,620 shares in the company, valued at $59,515,896. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 840,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,515,896. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 4.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

