PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PDI opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $20.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.21.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
