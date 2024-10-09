PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (RCS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 1st

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Strategic Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE RCS opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.48. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $7.85.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.