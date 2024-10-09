Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Sunday, October 20th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Pyxis Tankers has increased its dividend by an average of 75.2% per year over the last three years.

Pyxis Tankers Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PXSAP stock opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. Pyxis Tankers has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

