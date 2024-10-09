Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Reduced by Analyst

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Martin Midstream Partners in a report released on Friday, October 4th. Sidoti Csr analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Martin Midstream Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.
Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $184.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.
Martin Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.1 %
Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $3.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $155.42 million, a P/E ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $4.13.
Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.
Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile
Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.
