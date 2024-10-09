Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Wells Fargo & Company Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Wells Fargo & Company’s current full-year earnings is $5.14 per share.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on WFC
Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance
NYSE WFC opened at $57.28 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.75. The firm has a market cap of $199.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 138,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 68,356 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.4% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 152,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 473,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after purchasing an additional 106,260 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo & Company
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.