Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Wells Fargo & Company Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Wells Fargo & Company’s current full-year earnings is $5.14 per share.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $57.28 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.75. The firm has a market cap of $199.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 138,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 68,356 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.4% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 152,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 473,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after purchasing an additional 106,260 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

