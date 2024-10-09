Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 3rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.25. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CNK has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cinemark from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of CNK stock opened at $26.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.88. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.36. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $29.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 106.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 414.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Cinemark

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $679,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,581.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

