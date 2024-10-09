Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Raised by Zacks Research

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Hilltop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Hilltop’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share.

HTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Hilltop from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Hilltop from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Hilltop Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE HTH opened at $30.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.13. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $26.78 and a twelve month high of $35.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilltop

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 101.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 14,015 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Hilltop by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Hilltop by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 101,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 43.2% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 116,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 35,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 14.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 17,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $566,009.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 544,979 shares in the company, valued at $17,978,857.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

