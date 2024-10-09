Reviewing Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) & Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) and Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Athena Gold and Agnico Eagle Mines”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athena Gold N/A N/A $610,000.00 N/A N/A Agnico Eagle Mines $7.31 billion 5.35 $1.94 billion $0.95 82.29

Agnico Eagle Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Athena Gold.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Agnico Eagle Mines 0 1 7 0 2.88

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Athena Gold and Agnico Eagle Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus target price of $86.78, indicating a potential upside of 11.00%. Given Agnico Eagle Mines’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Agnico Eagle Mines is more favorable than Athena Gold.

Volatility and Risk

Athena Gold has a beta of -0.55, indicating that its share price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agnico Eagle Mines has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Athena Gold and Agnico Eagle Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athena Gold N/A 5.84% 5.32% Agnico Eagle Mines 8.44% 7.16% 4.88%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.9% of Athena Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Athena Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines beats Athena Gold on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. It explores for gold, molybdenum, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Excelsior Springs project comprising 191 unpatented claims and 2 patented mining claims located in Walker Lane, Nevada. It also owns 100% interest in the Crow Springs project, which consists of eleven unpatented mining claims located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. Athena Gold Corporation was formerly known as Athena Silver Corporation and changed its name to Athena Gold Corporation in January 2021. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Vacaville, California.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

