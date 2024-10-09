Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Down 0.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $11.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Rivian Automotive traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.43. Approximately 8,222,986 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 40,160,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.68.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $969,996.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,319,162.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 441,305 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,273. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 975.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average of $12.29.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.14). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

