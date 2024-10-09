Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Down 0.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $11.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Rivian Automotive traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.43. Approximately 8,222,986 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 40,160,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.68.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 975.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average of $12.29.
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.14). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
