Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives $142.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.50.

RY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY opened at $121.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $125.28.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.99%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

