Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 52,067 Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 52,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $857,543.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,669,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,076,352.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 66,481 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $1,095,606.88.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 75,831 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $1,249,694.88.

On Monday, September 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 44,884 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $739,688.32.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 8,800 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $144,672.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 33,209 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $545,955.96.

On Thursday, September 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,973 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $245,706.93.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 15,894 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $260,820.54.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BCAT stock opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.26. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $17.18.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2871 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.95%. This is a boost from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the second quarter valued at $2,967,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

