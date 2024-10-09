Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Shares of SCHL stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $759.33 million, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Scholastic has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.72.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.48) by $0.35. Scholastic had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $237.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.20) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Scholastic will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

In related news, CEO Warwick Peter acquired 1,674 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $50,990.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,470.54. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Iole Lucchese bought 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $50,430.46. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 74,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,309.36. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Warwick Peter purchased 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.46 per share, with a total value of $50,990.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,349 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,470.54. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Scholastic by 18.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,744,000 after buying an additional 171,775 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 264,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 65,120 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 488,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,319,000 after acquiring an additional 56,835 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 45.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 56,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Scholastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

