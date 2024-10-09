Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Set to Split on Friday, October 11th (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) shares are going to split on Friday, October 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $49.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.23. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.03 and a one year high of $50.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,205,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,956,000 after buying an additional 130,806 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $459,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

