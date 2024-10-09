Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock to Split on Friday, October 11th (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report)’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Friday, October 11th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $66.37 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $66.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.