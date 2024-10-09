Seaport Res Ptn Downgrades Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) to Hold

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

DECK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.78 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.61 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $29.17 to $29.86 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $30.83 to $30.56 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.68.

DECK opened at $161.99 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $184.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.31.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $1,533,030.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,973,539.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $1,533,030.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,838 shares in the company, valued at $26,973,539.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $3,376,368.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,450,808 shares in the company, valued at $58,756,760.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.5% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

