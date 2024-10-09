Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) PT Raised to $40.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.38% from the stock’s previous close.

SDHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith Douglas Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Smith Douglas Homes Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of SDHC stock opened at $38.32 on Monday. Smith Douglas Homes has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.75.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $220.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.02 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Smith Douglas Homes will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith Douglas Homes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Smith Douglas Homes by 3.1% during the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Smith Douglas Homes by 38.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Smith Douglas Homes by 1.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 450,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter.

Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

