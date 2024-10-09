SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Acquires £124.82 in Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Davies purchased 79 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 158 ($2.07) per share, for a total transaction of £124.82 ($163.36).

Jonathan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Jonathan Davies sold 33,392 shares of SSP Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.08), for a total transaction of £53,093.28 ($69,484.73).

On Tuesday, August 6th, Jonathan Davies bought 78 shares of SSP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of £125.58 ($164.35).

SSP Group Stock Performance

Shares of SSPG opened at GBX 160.20 ($2.10) on Wednesday. SSP Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 142.20 ($1.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 243.20 ($3.18). The stock has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16,020.00, a PEG ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 595.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 165.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 178.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SSPG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.99) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

