StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Stock Performance
Shares of ENGlobal stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54. ENGlobal has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.80.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 24.63% and a negative return on equity of 9,826.93%.
ENGlobal Company Profile
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.
